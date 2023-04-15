Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Cooler with some showers Saturday, temps still above average

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/15 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/15 Saturday morning update 01:59

Happy Saturday! Our taste of summer is over for now and temperatures will be much cooler this weekend.

Despite the 20-plus degree drop, it'll still be above average for mid-April.

Clouds will rule the rest of today and showers will be moving in from the southwest. While it will not be a washout, plan for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. 

Temps will hang in the 60s near the coast and low 70s inland.

Overnight, things will gradually quiet down, although the risk of some drizzle continues along with patchy fog. Lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday will be the drier half with only a slight chance of a shower, mainly in the early morning. A mostly cloudy start will lead to some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Another batch of showers rolls through late Sunday night into Monday morning before we dry out by Monday afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid 60s.

Have a great weekend!

First published on April 15, 2023 / 10:59 AM

