First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine Saturday, temps climb into 60s

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/30 Saturday morning update 05:22

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.

Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.

It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.

Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 10:36 AM

