First Alert Forecast: Steady afternoon rain, damp end to 2022

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather CBS2's 12/31 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather CBS2's 12/31 Saturday morning update 03:24

Hello on this final day of 2022! Unfortunately, things are looking damp as we head through the day and especially for this evening.

While some showers will be around, mainly to the south and east, the steadiest of the rain will hold off until late afternoon. It will be mild with temps hovering in the low 50s.

If you're headed out tonight, be sure to have the umbrella. Steady rain will swing through and there could be some brief heavier bouts.

Times Square will definitely be wet, although it will remain on the mild side. No flooding concerns as it is a progressive system with rainfall totals between .25-.75".

By midnight, temps will be right around 50 with the steadiest of the rain exiting off to the east. 

It's really just a nuisance rain with bad timing. Some lingering showers are possible during the early overnight hours, then we're in much better shape by sunrise.

For New Year's Day, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

Looking into the first week of the new year, temps remain above normal. After today, the next rain maker comes in midweek.

Happy (almost) New Year!

First published on December 31, 2022 / 10:06 AM

