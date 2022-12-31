First Alert Forecast: Steady afternoon rain, damp end to 2022

Hello on this final day of 2022! Unfortunately, things are looking damp as we head through the day and especially for this evening.

While some showers will be around, mainly to the south and east, the steadiest of the rain will hold off until late afternoon. It will be mild with temps hovering in the low 50s.

CBS2

If you're headed out tonight, be sure to have the umbrella. Steady rain will swing through and there could be some brief heavier bouts.

Times Square will definitely be wet, although it will remain on the mild side. No flooding concerns as it is a progressive system with rainfall totals between .25-.75".

CBS2

By midnight, temps will be right around 50 with the steadiest of the rain exiting off to the east.

It's really just a nuisance rain with bad timing. Some lingering showers are possible during the early overnight hours, then we're in much better shape by sunrise.

CBS2

For New Year's Day, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

Looking into the first week of the new year, temps remain above normal. After today, the next rain maker comes in midweek.

CBS2

Happy (almost) New Year!