First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and downpours, stays mostly cloudy Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bergen County, New Jersey until 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Flash Flood Warning including Palisades Park NJ, Rutherford NJ and Fairview NJ until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ztdd3RxSH9 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 16, 2022

A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Queens and Nassau County until 12:30 p.m.

By no means is today a washout, but it will be unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Some places won't see anything while other spots deal with downpours.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will be noticeably more humid today as the dew points rise.

Scattered activity likely lingers into at least the first part of this evening, gradually diminishing through the overnight hours. Keep the umbrella handy if you'll be out and about.

Expect a warm and muggy night with temps only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

For Sunday, we'll start out once again with a lot of clouds and a few spotty showers around. Skies should brighten up a bit into the afternoon with just a stray chance of a shower or storm. Expect similar temps in the mid 80s.

Monday is shaping up to be the wettest day with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible.

That leads into what will likely be another heat wave for many of us through next week as temps climb back into the 90s.

Have a great weekend!