First Alert Forecast: Flood warnings, tornado watches across Tri-State Area on Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Connecticut and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Putnam counties in New York until 3 p.m. Sunday.
A flood watch in effect all day for the Tri-State Area.
Flash flood warnings are in effect in Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut and Westchester County in New York until 11 a.m., Monroe, Northampton, Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey until 11:15 a.m., and Suffolk County in New York until 11:30 a.m.
If you are in an area prone to flooding, try to move to higher ground. Do not drive through floodwater or attempt to walk or swim through flooded areas.
Check this page for updates and stream CBS News New York for live severe weather updates throughout the day.
