Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Flood warnings, tornado watches across Tri-State Area on Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: 10 a.m. severe weather update - 7/16/23
First Alert Forecast: 10 a.m. severe weather update - 7/16/23 04:43

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Connecticut and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Putnam counties in New York until 3 p.m. Sunday. 

A flood watch in effect all day for the Tri-State Area. 

fa-severe-watches.png
CBS New York

Flash flood warnings are in effect in Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut and Westchester County in New York until 11 a.m., Monroe, Northampton, Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey until 11:15 a.m., and Suffolk County in New York until 11:30 a.m. 

cbs-2023.png
CBS New York
jl-fa-flood-risk-1.png
CBS New York

If you are in an area prone to flooding, try to move to higher ground. Do not drive through floodwater or attempt to walk or swim through flooded areas.

jl-flash-flooding-tips-2.png
CBS New York

Check this page for updates and stream CBS News New York for live severe weather updates throughout the day. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.