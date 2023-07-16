Severe weather causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations across Tri-State Area

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sunday's wild weather caused big headaches for flyers across the Tri-State Area.

All three airports reported hundreds of flight delays and cancellations.

Passengers are usually told to arrive about two to three hours before their scheduled flights, which means now hundreds of people are in terminals being told they are going to have to wait.

As of 6:30 p.m., Newark Liberty International had the highest number of cancellations with 170 flights not taking off because of the storms in our area.

At that same time, John F. Kennedy International had about 150 cancellations, and LaGuardia had about 130.

According to FlightAware, a website that monitors flight statuses, 1,400 flights departing and arriving into the United States have been canceled Sunday.

In addition to these flights cancellations, all three airports have hundreds of flight delays, leaving passengers frustrated, waiting and trying to figure out how they are going to get to their destinations.

"It got canceled. We don't know why and they're not gonna fly us out until two days from now, from what we've been told," one traveler said.

"I have an interview on Tuesday, so I don't know how I'm gonna make that," another traveler said.

"That's traveling on airplanes. You have some bad experiences every once in a while, and weather, nothing you can do about it. So yeah, we're OK," one man said.

If you're flying out Sunday or Monday, you're advised to check in with your airline for your flight status before heading to airport -- and do pack your patience.