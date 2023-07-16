Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency in New Jersey after severe storms sweep through

JCP&L: Some Warren Co. customers may not have power restored on Sunday

JCP&L: Some Warren Co. customers may not have power restored on Sunday

JCP&L: Some Warren Co. customers may not have power restored on Sunday

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon after severe storms swept through the region.

Thousands of people lost power as parts of the state experienced intense rainfall, flash flooding and dangerous winds.

The governor's office said the weather conditions may cause landslides, rock slides and damaged roadways.

The governor said in a statement:

"Throughout the state, we have seen heavy rainfalls resulting in hazardous conditions and we urge residents to remain vigilant around flooded roadways and downed trees and power lines. The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we recommend everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to take necessary precautions."

Residents are asked to stay off the roads.

Warren County was hit the hardest.

JCP&L spokesperson Chris Hoenig told CBS New York many customers there may not get power restored Sunday night because washed-out roads are preventing utility crews from making repairs.

"Outside of Warren County, we anticipate 98, 99 percent of the customers who are out will have their power back tonight. A handful outside of Warren County may go into tomorrow," he said.

JCP&L says a total of 63,000 customers were impacted by storms this weekend.