Firefighters battling house fire in Bloomingdale, N.J.

BLOOMINGDALE, N.J. -- Firefighters were taking on a house fire near I-287 and Route 23 on Tuesday afternoon.

Trucks and ladders showed up on the scene in Bloomingdale. Though official details were few, neighbors said the blaze started just after 7 a.m., adding they smelled a very thick smoke, came outside, and about 20-30 minutes later the home was fully engulfed. They described it like seeing a wall of flames.

The home is in a wooded area on Hamburg Turnpike. Neighbors say at one point during the firefighting effort they heard a loud crash and believe the back of the home may have collapsed.

The concern everyone has is whether anyone was inside. Neighbors said they do believe a middle-aged man lives in the home.

CBS2 is still waiting on word from fire officials if there were any fatalities or injuries.

