Firefighter seriously injured battling Hamilton Heights fire

NEW YORK — A firefighter was seriously injured Friday after falling about 40 feet while battling a building fire in Hamilton Heights.

According to fire officials, the firefighter, who was operating a hose line, was backing down the stairs when he stepped into a window and fell about 40 feet down a shaft behind the apartment building.

The firefighter received immediate medical care on the scene and was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition, officials say.

"We were blessed today because we had the fire department's physician on scene, as well as the elite rescue medics who were at the location, so once the firefighters were able to bring our brother out, they were able to start immediate treatment and transport him to the hospital," said Chief Michael Fields, chief of EMS.

"Thank you to the men and women of the FDNY and to those incredible rescue medics for the work that they did today. When the mayday call was made, they rushed in without question, and we're so lucky to have them in service of this city," said Zachary Iscol, New York City's emergency management commissioner.

Hamilton Heights fire leaves dozens displaced

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. in an apartment on the second floor of a building on West 145th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue.

Kevin Woods, chief of fire operations, says when crews arrived on the scene, heavy fire was blowing out of the front windows, and the flames rapidly extended up to the sixth floor.

"These old buildings have many, many voids. The fire gets into these voids. And when it got up to the sixth floor, it actually started blowing out of the top floor windows again," Woods said.

The fire grew to five alarms with over 200 firefighters and EMS personnel responding, fire officials say.

In addition to the firefighter who fell, five civilians and three other firefighters were injured, but all of their injuries were considered minor, according to Michael Fields, chief of EMS.

About 10 apartments were impacted, displacing at least 35 to 40 residents.

Residents can call 311 or the Red Cross (1-877-RED-CROSS) for assistance. A reception center has been set up at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Elementary School on Amsterdam Avenue between West 146th and 147th streets.