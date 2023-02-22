Fire safety advice for storing, charging e-bikes with lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK -- Electric bikes and scooters are an increasingly popular way to get around, especially in New York City.

Advocates say they're better for the environment than cars, and the bikes are key to delivery workers' livelihood.

But the batteries that power them can also be a dangerous fire hazard.

Just last week, a fire caused by e-bike batteries critically injured a woman in Bushwick. The FDNY found 50 lithium-ion batteries in one apartment and believe someone was operating a battery repair business inside.

Fires from lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common. According to the FDNY, the batteries caused 220 fires and six deaths in 2022. The Bushwick fire was the 24th battery fire this year.

So how can these batteries be used safely, and should you be concerned if there are electric bikes or scooters in your building?

Brian O'Connor, a technical services engineer from the National Fire Prevention Association, spoke with us to share some safety tips.

