Woman, 67, critically hurt after fire breaks out in Bushwick

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A 67-year-old woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after a fire broke out overnight in Brooklyn. 

Intense flames engulfed the top floor of a three-story building on Godwin Place in Bushwick

The FDNY said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

There's no word on the cause, but the chief said lithium-ion batteries were found, along with several e-bikes and scooters. 

A second person was also hospitalized with minor injuries. 

The home was severely damaged. 

