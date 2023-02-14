Woman, 67, critically hurt after fire breaks out in Bushwick
NEW YORK -- A 67-year-old woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after a fire broke out overnight in Brooklyn.
Intense flames engulfed the top floor of a three-story building on Godwin Place in Bushwick.
The FDNY said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
There's no word on the cause, but the chief said lithium-ion batteries were found, along with several e-bikes and scooters.
A second person was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
The home was severely damaged.
