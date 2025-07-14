Fire Island Inlet Bridge reopens after sudden inspection for falling debris

The Fire Island Inlet Bridge, the only bridge to one of New York's most popular ocean beaches, was closed for hours Monday for an unscheduled safety inspection.

State engineers abruptly shut down the 60-year-old bridge on Long Island after a boat captain saw an object fall from it.

Bridge to Fire Island abruptly shut down

The captain of a fishing boat that launched from Captree State Park reported the mystery object falling from the Fire Island Inlet Bridge late Sunday night, prompting an abrupt shut down.

"I was actually going underneath the bridge in another part. He was on the other end, and he said he saw a piece fall off," Captain Joe Dlabola said. "He said it was pretty big. A big, gigantic splash."

Engineers shut down the 60-year-old Fire Island Inlet Bridge on Long Island after a boat captain saw falling debris. July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Dlabola said he was concerned about what else could fall from the span, which has had corrosion problems.

"We know it's not in great shape and now we have concerns. What does it mean for the rest of our summer?" Stephanie Eggers, of North Babylon, said. "They've been doing work on it for years, and when you drive over it, you can just tell that it's not the greatest. It's like one of those, you cross your fingers."

Beachgoers forced to regroup

The bridge is the last segment of three spans leading from Long Island's mainland to Robert Moses State Park. The shut down meant some beachgoers had to rethink their plans and head a bay beach instead.

"This was the second best thing I could do. Unfortunately, I really wanted to get off to the ocean," one man said.

Some kids missed the ocean waves.

"It's not so clear and the waves are not that big. So it's not as fun," one boy said.

"There is no lifeguard here or anything, so you've o got to be careful," Pietrina Rosato, of West Islip, said.

Others were concerned the bridge could be abruptly closed again.

"I would be really upset, because we buy the beach pass so that we can go, and there's no other way to get on. This is the only bridge," Faith Ferrante, of West Islip, said.

Bridge clears initial safety inspections, state says

The New York Department of Transportation said two inspections of the bridge on Monday afternoon "determined that is structurally sound and safe for travel."

The bridge reopened, but boats were still being diverted to one side.

"Who knows. It could happen anywhere," Dlabola said.

A spokesperson said another inspection would be conducted overnight out of an abundance of caution. It will leave just one lane open to traffic until noon Tuesday.

We asked the New York DOT how often the bridge is usually inspected and are waiting to hear back.