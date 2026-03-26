Massive fire in Bronx apartment building kills 1, injures 4, FDNY says

One person was killed and four fighters had minor injuries after a large blaze that tore through a Bronx apartment building.

The five-alarm fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on East 184th Street between Bassford and Bathgate Avenues. More than 300 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the five-story building in the Belmont section.

The FDNY is on the scene of a large blaze that started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. FDNY

Fire officials said the flames started on the top floor of the building that houses 32 units. Video shows it blackened and burned out with smoke pouring out of the windows. Glass on some of the lower levels also appeared to be shattered.

A five-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in the Belmont section of the Bronx Thursday morning. CBS News New York

Crews are continuing to douse the building with water, as there are still a few hot spots. Much of the nearby area is blocked off.

The person who died was in the apartment where the fire started, according to officials. Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries.