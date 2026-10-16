Man charged in alleged fentanyl death, rape case after FIT student dies in dorm

A 19-year-old man is facing federal charges after prosecutors allege he supplied fentanyl disguised as cocaine to two students at the Fashion Institute of Technology, causing one woman's death and seriously injuring another, and sexually assaulting one of the students while she was incapacitated.

Federal investigators say the incident happened in March inside a dormitory at the campus in Manhattan. According to prosecutors, the two roommates believed they were using cocaine, but the substance was actually fentanyl.

"A very strong dose of fentanyl," DEA New York Task Force Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Roberts said.

Prosecutors allege Moises Freire had taken the same drugs a week earlier and told a friend he felt sick, describing the substance as "poison" and saying it was not cocaine. Despite that, authorities say Freire later brought the drugs to the women's dorm room and told them it was "pure coke."

"He knew that it was extremely strong and that it was poison and he still supplied the drugs," Roberts said.

According to the indictment, both women lost consciousness almost immediately after taking the drug.

Prosecutors allege Freire raped one of the women while she was incapacitated, took photographs of the unconscious roommates and shared the images with others.

Authorities also allege Freire waited about 45 minutes before seeking help and initially tried to portray the women as heavily intoxicated.

"He tried to sell it like they were intoxicated, they drank too much," Roberts said.

Campus security personnel administered Narcan. One student regained consciousness, while the other later died.

An 18-year-old, Brian Peralta Cabrera, is accused of supplying the drugs to Freire. Both men are charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Freire also faces additional charges, including distribution of a controlled substance with the intent to commit rape.

In an email sent to students Thursday night, FIT President Joyce F. Brown said the college reviewed and enhanced safety protocols, training and security measures following the incident and continues to provide resources to students and employees.

Students interviewed on campus said security procedures have become stricter since the death.

"Having guests come in is different now. They're a lot more secure with that," one student said.

Both defendants previously pleaded not guilty when they were first charged. Attorneys for the defendants did not immediately respond to CBS News New York's requests for comment.

Federal prosecutors also said a third man pleaded guilty last month in the drug conspiracy case and is scheduled to be sentenced in December.