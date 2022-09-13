Watch CBS News
Feds to provide $26 million to help fix parts of Route 7 in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Millions of federal dollars will soon be flowing into New Jersey to improve part of a roadway.

The Department of Transportation approved a $26 million grant to fix a two-mile stretch of Route 7 in Hudson County.

The route runs from Jersey City to Belleville, and often sees major flooding.

The project involves raising the roadway by three-and-a-half feet, improving drainage, and installing new flood walls and pumping stations.

September 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

