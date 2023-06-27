Fear of very low voter turnout overshadowing New York Primary day

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is primary day in New York state.

But the big question in the city is whether anyone knows or cares.

According to the Board of Elections, at last check only 110,175 people showed up at the polls for early voting and Tuesday, a mere fraction of the 8.5 million people who live in the five boroughs.

About 1 million people voted in the 2021 mayoral election, approximately 21% of those eligible, but if the early voting turnout is any indication, the percentage of New Yorkers voting in primaries for 51 City Council seats, two district attorneys and a number of judgeships will be just this side of anemic.

CBS New York spoke to several New Yorkers about the primary. Some said they didn't know enough about the various candidates to make an informed decision. Others didn't even know Tuesday was the day to cast their ballot. And still others said they didn't know if they would have the time.

"If this hits 75,000 total turnout it would be shocking," political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said.

And so it goes in New York City on a hot day at the end of June when many people are thinking about vacations, dodging raindrops, enjoying an ice cream treat -- anything but going to vote.

When asked why there is no interest in this election, especially with 51 members of the City Council up for election, Sheinkopf said, "You would hope that people would want to have a say about who gets to vote on the budget so they don't vote to cut cops and cut criminal justice services, but what has happened here is that people who really care about those issues are leaving the city. Middle-income African Americans, middle-income non-African American populations are exiting as quickly as they can. The numbers are terrible."

Admittedly, it an unusual off-year election. Because of redistricting, council members have to run again after only two years in office. Of the 51 council seats, there are primaries in just 17 and 13 have more than two candidates, so rank-choice voting will be used again.

It will also be used in the Queens district attorney race, where DA Melinda Katz has two opponents -- Devian Daniels, running on the left, and George Grasso, running on the right.

Bronx DA Darcel Clark also has a primary, and there are several contested judgeships scattered about the five boroughs.

CBS New York did find several people who voted.

"I already voted," one said.

"I believe every single person who is over 18 should vote," another said.

When asked when he plans to vote, one man said, "Hmm, that's the hard question. I have a lot of things to do today. But ... when does the voting end?"

Actually, FYI, voting ends at 9 p.m., so there's still time for everyone to go to the polls and vote.