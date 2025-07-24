FDR Drive facing heavy delays after deadly motorcycle crash

A deadly crash is diverting traffic off the FDR Drive for the morning commute in Manhattan. All northbound lanes are closed at 23rd Street, causing heavy delays.

Chopper 2 is over the scene, where traffic can be seen from the Manhattan Bridge up to 23rd Street.

Police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the FDR Drive and 23rd Street.

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was found lying on the ground and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for the latest updates on this developing story.