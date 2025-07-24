Watch CBS News
FDR Drive facing heavy delays after deadly motorcycle crash

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

A deadly crash is diverting traffic off the FDR Drive for the morning commute in Manhattan. All northbound lanes are closed at 23rd Street, causing heavy delays. 

Chopper 2 is over the scene, where traffic can be seen from the Manhattan Bridge up to 23rd Street. 

Police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the FDR Drive and 23rd Street. 

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was found lying on the ground and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Check back for the latest updates on this developing story. 

