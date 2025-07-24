Local News Breaking
FDR Drive facing heavy delays after deadly motorcycle crash
A deadly crash is diverting traffic off the FDR Drive for the morning commute in Manhattan. All northbound lanes are closed at 23rd Street, causing heavy delays.
Chopper 2 is over the scene, where traffic can be seen from the Manhattan Bridge up to 23rd Street.
Police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the FDR Drive and 23rd Street.
A 31-year-old motorcyclist was found lying on the ground and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
