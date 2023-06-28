9 people treated for injuries after early morning fire at Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- Several people suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out Wednesday in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to a five-story apartment building on Bonner Place in Concourse Village.

One person was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Eight others, including one firefighter, were treated for minor injuries.

A hazmat team was called to remove a battery from the building, which is standard practice when batteries are found on scene.

CBS New York's Alice Gainer was on the scene and spoke with a woman who said she's lived in the building for seven years. Her family was among those taken to the hospital.

"There are five of them. My oldest daughter, my second daughter, my two boys, and my granddaughter and my son-in-law. They're all in the hospital, because they were the last ones out of the building. They couldn't even breathe," resident Jamie Rosado said. "My kids have asthma, they wanted to make sure they're OK, their vitals are OK."

She also said it may have been a cooking fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is assisting families.