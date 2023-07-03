FDNY shares tips for safe back yard grilling

NEW YORK - As people get ready to fire up their grills for July 4th, the FDNY shared safety tips for your barbecues.

The FDNY said there are nearly 9,000 fires a year involving grilling.

Firefighters said keeping it safe starts with the preparation.

"Make sure there are no grease fires. You want to make sure you clean your grill, both the top of the grill and make sure you take the grease pan out and clean it," said Bobby Eustace, vice president of the FDNY Firefighters Association.

"You should make sure the grill is at least three feet away from any structure or siding, and create a circle of safety around the grill so that no children or pets can get burned or injured while you are grilling," said Lt. Jim McCarthy, president of the FDNY Fire Officers Association.

The FDNY said once you've finished grilling, if you're using charcoal, make sure it's cool before you put it in a metal container for disposal.

For more grill safety tips from the FDNY, CLICK HERE.