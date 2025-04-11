FDNY Robotics Unit demonstrates firefighting technology to students in Queens

Students at Scholars Academy in Queens witnessed the future of firefighting Thursday when the FDNY Robotics Unit rolled in with a high-tech demonstration.

Demonstration shows how to use tech for good, students say

The Rockaway Park school celebrates STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.

"We're really excited to be the first school in the district to host this event and be able to, hopefully, share this with other schools," Principal Michele Smyth said.

First responders showed how they use thermal drones to access hard-to-reach places and locate people in distress.

"People always talk about how much we rely on technology now, but they don't really realize how much good it can do," 11th grader Oluwafisayo Ogunsola said.

Robot dogs help with hazardous materials responses, building collapses and emergencies underground.

"These dogs are actually very good at walking on the subway tracks," said Andrew Scharf, with the FDNY.

FDNY hopes to influence young minds

Educators hope the lessons will spark curiosity among students.

"I hope they find new ideas for career opportunities and internships as they start to prepare for their college learning," high school robotics club advisor Dylan Persaud said.

For members of robotics and math clubs, it was a chance to see their passions applied in exciting ways.

"I think it's really cool to see how the real-life implications of drones work, to see how we can use them in other situations," 11th grader Jada Mohan said.

For the FDNY, it was an opportunity to welcome the next generation into public service.

"I know some of the children here could be designing the next drones that we buy for the FDNY, and I would love to have that influence on somebody's young life," FDNY Lt. Fred Carlson said.

