FDNY celebrates its first female deputy chief

On Friday, Michele Fitzsimmons became the New York City Fire Department's first female deputy chief.

Fitzsimmons, a 24-year veteran of the FDNY, was promoted from battalion chief to deputy chief. Her appointment is said to be highest ranking of female within the department's fire operations.

"I feel like I did the same thing as everyone else did. You know, I went through the same thing everyone else did. I take the same test. Everyone who got promoted today worked really hard and got it. And I'm privileged to be amongst them," Fitzsimmons said.

Fitzsimmons joined the FDNY in 2001. She was born into a family of firefighters; her great-grandfather joined the FDNY in 1909, her grandfather joined in 1932 and her sister joined in 2006.

FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker spoke about the history made within the department following Fitzsimmons' promotion.

"I think Michele embodies everything that we want to show all of our firefighters, but particularly, women who are thinking about coming on this job, that there is a place for them and there is a career path for them. And Michele represents the future of leadership of this department," Tucker said.

Fitzsimmons hopes she will inspire the next generation of women firefighters to continue to climb the ranks.

"I hope that other women who are in the department now can see themselves rising through the ranks. And I also hope that young girls can see themselves as being firefighters in the New York City Fire Department," she said.

