Wake held for FDNY firefighter Mark Batista, who drowned while saving daughter

Wake held for off-duty FDNY firefighter who drowned in New Jersey

Wake held for off-duty FDNY firefighter who drowned in New Jersey

Wake held for off-duty FDNY firefighter who drowned in New Jersey

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. -- Loved ones paid respects Thursday at a wake for Mark Batista, the off-duty FDNY firefighter who drowned while saving his daughter from a rip current in Avon-by-the-Sea.

Batista died on June 9 after jumping into the ocean at the Jersey Shore to rescue his teenage daughter.

Batista served as both an EMT and firefighter for the FDNY. The 39-year-old worked at Engine Company 226 in Downtown Brooklyn.

Thursday, he was remembered for his many sacrifices.

"He rescued his daughter off the Jersey Shore when she was in peril. No greater act of love have any of us witnessed. We are extremely proud of Mark. We miss him dearly. What we do now is take care of his family," said Engine Company 226 Captain Peter Culkin.

Batista's funeral will be held Friday morning.