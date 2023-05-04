Watch CBS News
FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh thanks crews working at site of deadly parking garage collapse

NEW YORK -- FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh on Wednesday toured the damage from the deadly parking garage collapse in the Financial District.

She thanked the crews who have been working on the cleanup.

"I think most people here know what I think of the [Incident Management Team], but it is one of our greatest assets, you know. It's another way that we are really a 24/7, all hazards emergency response agency, and you guys are here to remind folks of that, right?" she said.

One person died when the garage collapsed on April 19.

The city has since launched investigations into the safety of other garages.

