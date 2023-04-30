Watch CBS News
Secondary collapse reported at site of deadly Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse

NEW YORK -- There was a minor secondary collapse Saturday at the same parking garage in the Financial District where one person was killed on April 19.

The Department of Buildings says the localized collapse happened in the rear of the structure at 57 Ann St.

Officials say debris fell into a courtyard but that no other buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.

The building's manager was killed and several other people were hurt in the initial collapse.

Demolition work at the garage was put on hold this weekend due to inclement weather.

Previously issued vacate orders for neighboring buildings remain in effect.

