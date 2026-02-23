See it: Nuns thank NYC firefighters for clearing trees toppled during the blizzard

New York City firefighters were out in force on Monday clearing downed trees in the streets, including one that fell near a convent on Manhattan's West Side.

A group of nuns showed them the utmost gratitude.

Busy day in Hell's Kitchen for FDNY's Ladder 4

Chainsaws and hatchets were used to remove two trees from one block of 51st Street in Hell's Kitchen. The first snow-laden one, which was more than 30 feet tall, crashed onto the street Monday morning. Security video shows a nearby adult and child barely escaped unharmed.

At the convent of the Sisters of Life, the gratitude was so strong, the nuns took to the sidewalk with food and drinks for the firefighters of the FDNY's Ladder 4.

One nun told CBS News New York that kind of kindness brings out the best in people.

"I think that was really sweet for the nuns to come out and offer them a hot beverage or to show their appreciation, of course," one passerby said.

"I feel like I just cheated death"

Firefighters did not want to be interviewed on camera, but said it was the first tree removal of the day and would probably not be the last.

Sure enough, just a few hours later on the same block, but closer to Ninth Avenue, a second tree came down, crushing the awning of Flex Bar.

On a ladder removing snow from the awning at the time was bar manager Giovanni Craybel, who escaped unharmed.

"I literally feel like I just cheated death," Craybel said, later adding if he was sure he was OK, "No, I'm fine. I'm fine."

"Always we need to be careful, especially in this weather," Hell's Kitchen resident Elvin Nieto said.

It was a block full of thankful residents, with many saying they feel blessed to have tireless firefighters around when they need them most.