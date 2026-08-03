Police investigating fatal stabbing inside luxury Long Island City apartment building

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a Queens man inside a luxury apartment building in Long Island City on Saturday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at 43-25 Hunter Street.

Police received a 911 call from building security who reported seeing a naked man on the roof who had sprayed a fire extinguisher at the camera, according to police sources. The man then tried to enter an apartment before he was taken into custody and brought to Elmhurst Hospital, the law enforcement sources told CBS News New York.

Sources said that a wellness check was requested for the apartment, and once officers entered the unit, they found the victim in the bathtub with a knife and taser in his lap, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The apartment was also covered in blood, and officers found another knife on the bed and a broken knife in the kitchen sink, police sources explained.

The victim was declared dead on scene by EMS. He was identified as 36-year-old Carlos Penzo from Queens on Monday. Police sources said that Penzo's phone had allegedly made a 911 call earlier that day around 10 a.m., but officers were unable to make contact with him once they arrived at the building and they did not have his apartment number.

On Friday evening, Penzo was seen entering the building with an unknown man on camera before the naked man entered the building an hour later, according to police sources.

The naked man seen on the roof remains in custody, but his relationship to the victim is unclear. Police are still searching for the second man seen on camera. There is no more information available. New York City Police are investigating.