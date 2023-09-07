"Fanilows" out in force to meet legendary Barry Manilow at promotion event for his new "Harmony" musical on Broadway

NEW YORK -- A Barry Manilow musical is set to take center stage on Broadway.

But before the curtain goes up at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, some lucky fans of the famed musician got a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Thursday.

Manilow arrived to the happy screams of his Fanilows.

Lynn Bouillon was in attendance from Convoy, Ohio.

"This is the day I've dreamed of my entire life," Bouillon said.

The Manilow meet and greet rewarded dozens of ticket buyers for the upcoming Broadway show he co-wrote.

"I've been a fan of yours since I was 12. I used to have birthday parties for you, but you never showed up," Bouillon told Manilow.

For Bouillon, it's overwhelming being so close to the star who provided a soundtrack for her life since the mid-1970s.

"They are still with me all these years. I'm just a grateful guy," Manilow said.

With "Harmony," created with Bruce Sussman, Manilow gives us the true story of the German-Jewish group the Comedian Harmonists, who wowed audiences worldwide before World War II.

"Millions of records they sold and 13 movies and Bruce and I have never heard of them. We said who are these people?" Manilow said.

"Why we never heard of them is the story of Harmony ... and it's deep and I think everybody should check us out," Sussman added.

Manilow joins a star-studded season that includes David Byrne's Broadway show "Here Lies Love" and Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" at the Public Theatre.

Big-name stars boosting Broadway by appearing on stages include Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Lange, Tituss Burgess and Daniel Radcliffe.

As Manilow exited the stage door of the Barrymore Theater he invited everyone to come see his show. Previews for Harmony begin Oct. 18.