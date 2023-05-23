Family of Ronald Anthony Smith, who was struck and killed by NYPD van in Brooklyn, outraged officers will not be charged

AG will not charge officers in death of man struck by NYPD van

NEW YORK -- The family of a man struck and killed by a police van in Brooklyn is outraged that two officers involved will not face criminal charges.

Ronald Anthony Smith was killed on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights in 2022. Police said Smith was hit by a police van while standing on the painted median.

Attorney General Letitia James' office said, after a thorough investigation, it determined "Smith's death was a horrible and unintentional tragedy," adding "criminal charges could not be legally justified."

Smith's family said security video and body-worn cameras show the van speeding and running a red light before hitting Smith.

"My family is outraged. He committed no sin. He committed no crime," said Julie Floyd, Smith's sister. "They need to fire these cops because through their own negligence, they killed my brother."

James' office said it "recommended important policy changes to the NYPD to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future."