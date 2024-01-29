Family of New Jersey teenager who committed suicide after she was said to bullied now suing school district, others

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Thursday will mark one year since a New Jersey teenager died by suicide after her family says she was bullied in school and online.

On Monday, her family announced a lawsuit against the school district.

Adriana Kuch was just 14 years old when she died in February of 2023. Her father told CBS New York back then she took her own life after a disturbing video was posted on social media showing her being attacked as she walked with her boyfriend in the hallway of Central Regional High School in Ocean County's Berkeley Township.

"They just kept at it, after they jumped her. They just kept sending her videos, and then they would take like screen shots of the videos because the video kept getting taken down," Michael Kuch said.

Attorney Bill Krais on Monday announced that Michael Kuch, along with his wife, are suing the school district, as well as the former superintendent and several other officials, in civil court.

Krais says the district knew about what he calls a "culture of violence" at the high school but failed to protect the teenager.

"They knew that fights were recorded, and they knew fights, the recordings, were posted to social media, turning physical attacks into cyberattacks, yet they did very little to stop it," Krais said.

Michael Kuch told CBS New York last year that police should have been called immediately because students who smashed his daughter's face with a 20-ounce water bottle had bullied her before.

Krais says the former schools superintendent also defamed the Kuch family by making up stories about their personal lives that invaded their privacy.

"They were outrageous, they were insensitive, they were callous, and they were false," Krais said.

A spokesperson for Central Regional School District told CBS New York the district has not been served with a copy of the complaint and hasn't had an opportunity to review it, but that the school board is limited in what it can say publicly because the matter involves litigation.

The Kuch family attorney said they are suing to make sure what happened to them doesn't happen to another family.

"A moment doesn't go by that he doesn't think about his daughter. He wakes up in the middle of the night screaming her name," Krais said.

Michael Kuch's attorney said the family is making sure they are engaged both locally and nationally with organizations that seek to eliminate bullying altogether.

If you or someone you know needs help, text or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.