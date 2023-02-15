Parents protest outside Central Regional High School in wake of student Adriana Kuch's death by suicide

Parents protest outside N.J. in wake of student's death by suicide

BAYVILLE, N.J. -- Parents full of anger and fear protested Wednesday outside of a New Jersey high school after a 14-year-old student died by suicide.

They were protesting what they call a culture of bullying at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township.

READ MORE: Father plans to take legal action against Bayville school's administration after daughter Adriana Kuch died by suicide

They gathered in front of the school in Bayville. Some were parents with students in the school. Others have children who will one day attend the high school.

"We are going to advocate for the children," Berkeley Township resident Breana Renda said.

The protest came in response to the death of Adriana Kuch. The 14-year-old died by suicide after a disturbing video was posted on social media showing students attacking her at Central Regional High School.

Her father, who's hired an attorney, believes the bullying and reposting of the video drove her to kill herself.

RELATED STORY: Another bullying accusation at Central Regional High School, where 14-year-old student Adriana Kuch was bullied before taking her life

Another man, Sean O'Brien, says his daughter Brianna was bulled at the school for months before he pulled her out.

"This school's never done anything. We've had issues. My cousin's children went here, she had issues years ago," he said.

"I started getting really depressed, and I started acting on it. I went to... I told them that I was having thoughts. I never told them that I started cutting myself," Brianna O'Brien said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.

Brianna says after seeking help and returning, the school put her back in class with the person who bullied her.

"I was in the same class as him, and I was seated next to him," she said.

A public relations firm is now representing the school district. We reached out to the firm, but no one has gotten back to us. We've also left messages for the assistant superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned soon after Adriana's death.

READ MORE: Central Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides resigns days after student Adriana Kuch's death by suicide

Parents believe social media played a role in Adriana's suicide.

"What I would like to see personally is some kind of policy implemented to where it's illegal to post something like that with malicious intent," Renda said.

"Personally, I think the cellphone should be left at the door when they go into school. There's just a lot of drama going on with social media," Councilman Jim Burns said.

In the meantime, the school board meets Thursday night. There's no word yet on whether the media will be allow in.