Another bullying accusation at Central Regional High School, where 14-year-old student Adriana Kuch was bullied before taking her life

New bullying concerns at high school following girl's death by suicide

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. - We are learning of more concerns about bullying at a New Jersey high school.

This follows the tragic death of Adriana Kuch by suicide, and the resignation of the school's superintendent.

Students and parents at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township reacted to the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides. His resignation came more than a week after 14-year-old Kuch died by suicide after a disturbing video was posted on social media showing students attacking her as she walked with her boyfriend in a hallway at school.

"I don't think it's really going to change that much," said freshman Madison Anderson.

"I think the national attention coming to things is changing things, whether he resigned - cause the problem is in the school," said parent John Galifi.

Adriana's father, who has retained an attorney, said last week the school didn't call the police the day his daughter was attacked, and the reposting of the video drove Adriana to take her own life.

"If they called the police and did an investigation those girls would not have posted videos from school," Michael Kuch said.

"I went through physical assault in the same school when I was a freshman, and the humiliation, the bullying," said sophomore Olivia O'Dea.

O'Dea says she was attacked at Central Regional High School as a freshman last year. The attackers posted video of it online.

"It's a terrible - it's terrible feeling," O'Dea said.

"My husband and I just jumped in the car and we called the police on our way there. Worst feeling. Worst call you can get," said her mother Rachel O'Dea.

Olivia's mother says the school didn't call police and did nothing. She says it's why she pulled Olivia out of school, and filed a lawsuit.

"Now we're in a time when every single thing is videotaped and put online. It has changed the face of bullying," said attorney Jonathan Ettman.

"I am trying Justice for every student, myself for and for Adriana," Olivia said.

Berkeley Township's mayor says zero tolerance policies will be reinforced at the high school, and programs will be launched. But Adriana's father has told CBS2 it's a little too late. He wants the whole school administration replaced.

"No one is talking about the principal that's ultimately responsible for what happens in the high school," one man said.

CBS2 has reached out to the school district. No one has returned our calls.