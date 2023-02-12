Central Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides resigns days after student Adriana Kuch's death by suicide

BAYVILLE, N.Y. -- The superintendent of the New Jersey school district where a student tragically took her own life after being bullied has resigned.

Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides stepped down Saturday.

The following statement was posted to the Central Regional School District's website:

"The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides. The Central Regional family continues to mourn the loss of one of our children. We are all praying for the family and loved ones and our entire community. The Central Regional School District is evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying. The District has contacted the Department of Education and will undergo an independent assessment of the District's anti-bullying policies and ensure every necessary safeguard is in place to protect our students and staff. Dr. Douglas Corbett is acting Superintendent effective immediately."

This comes after 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide two days after a video of her getting attacked in a school hallway was posted on social media.

Kuch's father claims the school district lied to him about the extent of the fight, and he believes administrators should have called police and taken her to the hospital.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office has charged three girls with third-degree felony assault and another with disorderly conduct.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.