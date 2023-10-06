Watch CBS News
Families of Newark Fire Captains Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. to speak about deadly Port Newark cargo ship fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- The families of two Newark fire captains who died in the line of duty battling a massive cargo ship fire will speak out for the first time Friday. 

They plan to release new details about the Port Newark fire that broke out back on July 5

The families are expected to speak outside Engine 16, where Fire Captains Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr. worked. 

Today would have been Acabou's 46th birthday. Brooks was 49 years old.

The Italian-flagged cargo ship was loaded with vehicles that were supposed to be sent overseas. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and ATF. 

