Fake Amazon workers rob Connecticut home, getaway car stopped by road construction

Two men posing as Amazon delivery workers held a Connecticut homeowner at gunpoint while robbing him and his wife, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a million-dollar house in Stamford on Monday after a woman called, saying her husband was being attacked just before noon.

The husband told police that a man wearing an Amazon-style vest knocked on his door, claiming to have a package requiring a signature. Then, the suspect forced his way inside with a silver gun, according to officers.

The man yelled to his wife to call 911 and told her to lock herself in the bedroom. When she looked downstairs for her husband, a second man wearing an Amazon-style vest ran toward her and grabbed her by the neck, threw her onto the bed, and placed a pillow over her head, officers said.

The homeowner was able to activate the home's panic alarm during the incident. Once the alarm sounded, the two suspects ran away.

Stamford Police Lt. Doug Deiso called it a vicious attack.

"This was a very, very violent crime," he said.

Nearby restaurant owner called officers with an important tip

As police started to arrive and investigate, a pizzeria owner reported seeing a suspicious man yelling at another person over the phone. The witness told officials that the man was asking where someone was before he left the area in a white car.

"He was very nervous, looking at the cops going by, back and forth at the door. He started into the back of the store to see if there was an exit," the owner said.

The witness was able to take down the license plate information and description of the car to share with law enforcement

Getaway car gets caught up in a construction zone

Officers tracked down and tried to stop the driver, but the vehicle drove off. The suspected car was then stopped due to a traffic detour.

Police arrested the two men, identified as Hayes Edmonds, 24, and Sam Oduor, 25. The victims identified the two Georgia men as the suspects. Two guns were also found inside the car.

Edmonds and Oduor were charged with home invasion, assault, firearms offenses, motor vehicle violations, and interfering with a 911 call. They are each being held on a $2 million bond.

Stamford resident Charlie Ford said he was relieved that police flooded the area and quickly captured the two men.

"It's very scary," he said. "Never think it will happen in your neighborhood, and then it does."

The homeowners were taken to Stamford Hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Amazon officials said deliveries requiring a signature are almost always pre-arranged. If you're not expecting that type of package, don't open the door.