Brooklyn faith communities turn unused land into affordable housing as "YIGBY" movement grows

A former overflow parking lot belonging to the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn is being transformed into hundreds of affordable homes as religious institutions across the country look at their land as a potential solution to the housing shortage.

The birth of Innovative Urban Village

The nearly 11-acre site in East New York is now being developed into Innovative Urban Village, a fully affordable housing community with around 2,000 units. At least half of the apartments are designated for households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

"The church contributed its land to the joint venture so that we can develop the attainable affordable housing," said Brian Kelly, president of development at Gotham Organization.

The project will also include homeownership opportunities, according to Kelly.

"Our partner, Christian Cultural Center, entered the community back in the 1990s and as it assembled this land over time, its intended goal was to always foster something beyond the church itself," he said.

"YIGBY"

The development is part of a growing national movement known as "YIGBY," or "Yes in God's Backyard."

The phrase is a play on the "YIMBY," or "Yes in My Backyard," movement, which advocates for zoning reforms that allow more housing construction. Supporters of YIGBY say religious institutions can help unlock new housing opportunities by repurposing underused property.

"We have to tap every possible angle to both preserve housing and build housing. Religious institutions, many of them, their greatest asset is their real estate, and to unlock the value of real estate and to give back to public good is a double bottom line win," Kelly said.

"Congregations are dwindling"

But advocates say the trend also comes with concerns. Some worry that financial pressures could push struggling congregations to sell or redevelop sacred spaces before fully considering their long-term community role.

"A lot of congregations are dwindling, their membership is aging," said Dana Dabek, director of community engagement services at Partners for Sacred Places, a nonprofit that works with faith communities nationwide to help leaders consider ways to preserve their buildings while expanding their civic impact.

"How are we able to really talk about sacred places as places that have civic value beyond just the congregation as early on as possible?" Dabek said.

In East New York, the Christian Cultural Center remains active next door with weekly services as the first phase of the housing project nears completion. The first residents are expected to move in this month.

The development represents one example of how faith communities are seeking new ways to serve their neighborhoods while addressing one of the nation's biggest housing challenges.

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