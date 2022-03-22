Watch CBS News

Fairfield County police departments responding to Ukraine's needs, sending all types of gear

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Connecticut police departments are ready to ship 200 ballistic vests and dozens of protective helmets to Ukraine.

It is used equipment once stored in department lockers that has been replaced by newer models, but is still effective and high on the list of supplies requested by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"You wear that thing every day -- blood, sweat, and tears every day. You hope that it can go to someone who can protect themselves or their family," Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras told CBS2's Tony Aiello on Tuesday.

In the war zone, Ukrainians are using donated ballistic vests in creative ways, such as protective lining to stop flying shrapnel.

"They're gonna stop glass. They're gonna stop maybe metal. They're gonna be able to keep an aide worker safe. You might be able to line the door of an ambulance with this, and keep the patient safe," Easton Police Capt. John Arnold said.

The gear is a gift from 12 local police departments.

Many in Fairfield County are enthusiastically and generously responding to the call to help Ukraine.

Supply drives are gathering tons of goods, with much of it going to refugees in Poland and other countries. A "G.I. Joe" pocket comb came with a note that says, "Maybe a little boy could think of how brave his father/uncle/brother is, who may have had to stay home to defend his country. God bless Ukraine."

"I think it's a reflection of a community in America making a connection with the people of Ukraine," state Sen. Tony Hwang said.

"What I've seen is any time anybody gets an opportunity to make a difference and contribute to this cause, they do so," Assemblywoman Laura Devlin added.

Combat veteran Alex Plitsas has deep connections in Ukraine and is coordinating shipment of the supplies. He wouldn't discuss the exact route.

"That part we're trying to keep a little quiet for the moment, just because of the sensitivity. The Russians said they are going to be targeting those types of supplies coming over," Plitsas said.

Help from the peaceful suburbs is heading to a war zone 4,500 miles away.

Tony Aiello
Tony Aiello serves as a CBS2 general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 1:50 PM

