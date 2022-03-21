Broadway stars, other singers band together to record song for people of Ukraine

Broadway stars, singers band together to record song for people of Ukraine

NEW YORK -- Top studio singers and Broadway stars all came together to sing for Ukraine on Monday.

CBS2's Leah Mishkin takes us inside the recording session at Power Station studio in Midtown.

They donated their time and talent without hesitation.

"The feeling of not being able to help is overwhelming sometimes," said Miguel Cervantes of "Hamilton" on Broadway.

"You watch the news and it's just wrenching," song creator Ira Antelis added.

Lyrics started pouring out of Antelis. The music industry writer and producer decided to create a song to unite people all over the world in support of Ukraine.

"We all feel helpless. And what can we do? And we can do what we know how to do," Antelis said.

"Ira called me and sent me what he had written and I just fell in love with it," singer Susan Collins added.

Collins, who started her career with Jimmy Hendrix, called top studio and Broadway singers in New York to join her for this recording session on West 53rd Street.

"Who were all more than happy to donate their services and we're here," Collins said.

Among the group members is Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in the hit show. He spent his day off lending his voice to the cause.

"We have to do something. We have to be part of it. If I can offer something, I want to," Cervantes said.

The song, which was first recorded in Chicago, has also been recorded in Los Angeles and Ukraine. All the proceeds are going to Abundance International, which helps orphans in the worn-torn country.

"We have a couple of people who literally just escaped from Kyiv and they sang on the original song. I had Ukrainian children singing the other day in Ukrainian. It's a song of the people," Antelis said.

Next stop is Nashville to record with a group of singers there and then on to Houston.