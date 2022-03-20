Nearly 4 tons of donated supplies from New Jersey arrives in Ukraine

3.8 tons of humanitarian aid arrives in Ukraine from N.J.

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Nearly 4 tons of humanitarian aid from New Jersey has arrived in Ukraine.

Sasha Chmerkovskiy started a donation drive in Fort Lee earlier this month.

The effort, called Baranova 27, is named after the address in Ukraine where he grew up and raised his sons.

In a matter of weeks, people from all over the country pitched in, and now, the first shipment, weighing 3.8 tons, has reached those in need overseas.

For more information, visit instagram.com/baranova27.