Nearly 4 tons of donated supplies from New Jersey arrives in Ukraine

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Nearly 4 tons of humanitarian aid from New Jersey has arrived in Ukraine.

Sasha Chmerkovskiy started a donation drive in Fort Lee earlier this month.

The effort, called Baranova 27, is named after the address in Ukraine where he grew up and raised his sons.

In a matter of weeks, people from all over the country pitched in, and now, the first shipment, weighing 3.8 tons, has reached those in need overseas.

For more information, visit instagram.com/baranova27.  



First published on March 19, 2022 / 9:21 PM

