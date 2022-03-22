Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra planning Ukraine benefit concert after returning from humanitarian trip

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. -- A New Jersey mayor is back from a humanitarian mission to Poland, and he says he's just getting started helping Ukrainian refugees.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra packed suitcases filled with supplies and spent a week bringing assistance from the Garden State.

Each summer, workers from Eastern Europe fill seasonal jobs in his Jersey Shore town. That connection compelled him to help those escaping the war in Ukraine.

Now, he's announced a benefit concert, and several Jersey Shore bands have signed on. Popular New Jersey musician Bobby Bandiera is also helping to line up the talent.

They both spoke with CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge about what's planned for the event later this month on the Point Pleasant Boardwalk.

Watch their full interview above for the details.

CLICK HERE for concert tickets and more