Watch CBS News

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra planning Ukraine benefit concert after returning from humanitarian trip

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

Jersey Shore mayor planning benefit concert for Ukraine 04:39

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. -- A New Jersey mayor is back from a humanitarian mission to Poland, and he says he's just getting started helping Ukrainian refugees. 

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra packed suitcases filled with supplies and spent a week bringing assistance from the Garden State

Each summer, workers from Eastern Europe fill seasonal jobs in his Jersey Shore town. That connection compelled him to help those escaping the war in Ukraine

Now, he's announced a benefit concert, and several Jersey Shore bands have signed on. Popular New Jersey musician Bobby Bandiera is also helping to line up the talent. 

They both spoke with CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge about what's planned for the event later this month on the Point Pleasant Boardwalk. 

Watch their full interview above for the details. 

CLICK HERE for concert tickets and more

Natalie Duddridge
natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 8:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.