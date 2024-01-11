F train service partially restored after subway derailment in Coney Island, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Limited service has been restored with delays on the F train after Wednesday's derailment in Brooklyn.

Now, a passengers' rights group is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency in the subway after the MTA's second derailment in a week.

New photos obtained by CBS New York show the misaligned train and deformed tracks between the West 8th Street and Neptune stations in Coney Island.

The F train carrying 37 people, including three crew members, derailed Wednesday afternoon.

First responders evacuated those on board from the elevated tracks without any injuries.

Read More: Subway derails on F train line in Brooklyn

Less than a week ago, two 1 trains collided and derailed near 96th Street on the Upper West Side.

Unlike that incident, the MTA says Wednesday's derailed train had a data recorder on board, so investigators can better evaluate what went wrong.

"It seems there may have been a track issue," NYC Transit Authority President Richard Davey said. "Derailments do happen -- they shouldn't, but they do from time to time... But customers should feel safe taking the service."

Read More: NTSB begins investigation into NYC train collision that caused subway derailment

Now, a commuter advocacy group is calling on the governor to declare a state of emergency and on the NTSB to investigate.

The MTA says it doesn't appear the derailment has anything to do with the one last week. Officials say the goal is to have service fully restored by the morning rush.