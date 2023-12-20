N trains not running in Southern Brooklyn due to minor derailment, MTA says

NEW YORK -- A minor derailment is impacting subway service in Southern Brooklyn, the MTA says.

N trains are not running between 86th Street and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.

The MTA says an out-of-service train derailed while coming out of the Stillwell Avenue train yard. Two rear cars went off the tracks.

Riders should take D, F or Q trains for service to and from Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more details become available.