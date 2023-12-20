N trains not running in Southern Brooklyn due to minor derailment, MTA says
NEW YORK -- A minor derailment is impacting subway service in Southern Brooklyn, the MTA says.
N trains are not running between 86th Street and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.
The MTA says an out-of-service train derailed while coming out of the Stillwell Avenue train yard. Two rear cars went off the tracks.
Riders should take D, F or Q trains for service to and from Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.
CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more details become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.