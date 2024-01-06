Derailed subway train has been moved, but service remains impacted, MTA says

NEW YORK -- Crews have repaired the subway train that derailed at 96th Street on the 1/2/3 line earlier this week, the MTA said Saturday.

The car has been moved, but crews are still inspecting the tracks and infrastructure.

Because of that, there are still significant service impacts.

Northbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line. Southbound 2 trains are making regular stops.

There are no 1 or 3 trains running between 96th Street and Times Square-42nd Street.

The MTA says riders should expect delays on these lines, as well as the 4 and 5.

Our crews have repaired a train that derailed at 96 St on the 1/2/3 lines. Now that it's been moved, they are inspecting tracks and infrastructure to determine what repairs are needed.



There are still significant impacts to service. Details: pic.twitter.com/GzYTPLyGjR — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 6, 2024

To provide extra service, some A trains are making local stops in both directions between 168th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

Commuters are urged to consider alternate means of transportation, including the bus.

For the latest service updates, visit new.mta.info.