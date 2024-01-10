Subway derails on F train line in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a subway derailment in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the F train line at the West 8th Street station in Coney Island, the MTA said.

So far, there have been no injuries reported. The FDNY is working to remove the 37 passengers from the train.

The fire department said one wheel came off the tracks on the fourth car of the train.

Video from the scene shows trains upright on the tracks and firefighters on the platform.

F trains are delayed in both directions.

New York City Transit announced the following service changes:

The last stop on Coney Island-bound F trains will be Kings Highway or Avenue X

Some F trains are running on the D line in both directions between Coney Island and Stillwell Avenue and West 4th-Washington Square

For service to and from Coney Island/Stillwell Avenue, customers should used D/N/Q trains. For service to and from Neptune Avenue, the B68 bus should used. For service to and from West 8th Street-New York Aquarium, use the Q train



G trains are running with delays in both directions

Click here for the latest service status and changes from the MTA.

Robert Paaswell, a civil engineer with City College, told CBS New York's Dana Tyler there are multiple possible causes for a derailment on an elevated track.

"Something in the tracks. The tracks might be displaced, or a track might be broken. It could be due to weather, or displaced. It could be a bad wheel on a car, and a wheel might've come loose," Paaswell said. "It might have been something where the operator of the train either stopped suddenly or started suddenly which jarred some cars together."

The derailment comes less than a week after a collision on the 1 line caused a derailment and injured dozens.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.