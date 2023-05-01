Exclusive: Wife of man killed in Queens hit-and-run implores driver to go to police

Wife of man killed in hit-and-run in Queens wants driver to go to police

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Queens.

A Brooklyn woman told CBS2 exclusively on Sunday night she's struggling to cope with the death of her husband. She says he was heading to work in Long Island City on Friday morning when he was killed.

"It's like it's not real," Sheila Younger said.

Two days ago, Younger's life came to a standstill.

"I lost my life partner. I lost my ministry partner," Younger said.

She was speaking about her husband Darryl, who was involved in a fatal hit and run on Jackson Avenue.

"I'm angry at this person for what he's done," Younger said.

Her 58-year-old husband was heading his job as a school lunch loader when investigators say a BMW SUV slammed into Darryl and kept going, leaving him lifeless in the middle of the street.

"Who would do that? Even if it was an accident, how do you take a life and just keep going? How do you do that," Younger said.

The anger is justified, but it's Younger's faith that's getting her through the pain. Both she and husband were devoted Jehovah's Witnesses.

"The God that we serve, Jehovah, he's a forgiving god and he requires us to be forgiving," Younger said.

As she tries to forgive, she says she remembers the man she will always love, her confidant, her best friend.

"He can make anyone laugh," Younger said. "He was a funny guy. He was a funny guy."

And she has this to say to that BWM driver: "Do you have family. Do you have a spouse? Do you have children? What if someone did that to someone you love?"

Police are searching for that driver, that person who made one decision here, a decision that changed Younger's life forever.