NJ school closure linked to Michigan State University shooting

All Ewing Township schools closed due to unspecified threat All Ewing Township schools closed due to unspecified threat 00:27

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Ewing Township police say all public and private schools are closed Tuesday due to a threat that was connected to the suspect involved in the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

An investigation into the East Lansing, Michigan shooting led to a possible connection between 43-year-old Anthony McRae and Ewing, New Jersey.

Police say a note was found in McRae's pocket "indicating a threat to two Ewing Public Schools."

McRae reportedly has a history of mental health issues.

Three students were killed and five others were critically wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night, authorities said. McRae, the suspected shooter was later found dead in Lansing of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

All five Ewing Township public schools closed Tuesday morning "out of an abundance of caution," according to police.

There are additional officers from Ewing police and other agencies at public and private schools.

All Ewing public schools are closed today while we investigate an unconfirmed school threat. Additional officers from... Posted by Ewing Police Department on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

"We will update this page as we get more information," the department said in a Facebook post. "The safety and security of our students is always paramount."

Some students were already arriving for the day when school officials made the announcement.

The department requested people stop calling the police seeking information.

The Trenton Public School District posted on their Facebook page early Tuesday morning with an update regarding the alleged safety threat.

The post reads in part, "The Trenton Police Department's Director learned that the alleged threat is not specific to schools in our district; however, additional officers will be patrolling schools throughout the day."

School district officials have been in communication with Trenton Police Department and will continue to work with them to ensure the safety of their students and staff.

Further investigation found the incident is isolated to Michigan and there is no threat at Ewing schools.

Police also say McRae has not resided in the area in several years.

Classes are expected to resume a normal schedule Wednesday, Feb. 15.