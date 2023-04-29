Murder of Sayreville City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour remains unsolved nearly 3 months later

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Months after her murder, the family of a Sayreville councilwoman is still seeking answers, but so far, there's no indication of who killed Eunice Dwumfour.

It's now been nearly three months since Dwumfour was gunned down as she sat in her car outside her house on Feb. 1.

"I saw a man shooting into the driver's side of a white vehicle three times," a 911 caller said. "The person in that driver's side car is probably not alive."

In an interview two weeks ago, Dwumfour's 12-year-old daughter, Nicole Teliano, said she thought she was hearing fireworks.

"We were waiting for my mom to look for a parking space, and then she was taking a lot of time, so we started calling her over and over again, but it wouldn't pick up. And then we heard gunshots, and we started calling the police," she said.

Dwumfour was living the American dream. Born to Ghanaian parents, she graduated from William Paterson University in 2017. In 2021, she became the first Black person elected to a Sayreville council seat.

"Eunice is no harm to nobody. Nobody. That's why we want justice for her because I don't understand," said Mary Dwumfour, Eunice's mother.

In March, the family met with police but wound up with more questions than answers.

"There is no idea that they're aware of as to who wanted to see her dead, what motive they may have had," family's attorney, John Wisniewski, said at the time.

"People are anxious and they're frustrated," said Sayreville business administrator Glenn Skarzynski. "We are frustrated as well, but we are confident that our law enforcement partners will identify a suspect and bring justice for Eunice and for the community."

The family is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

"It's so painful. It's so painful every day by day, waiting about her, I cry every day," said Dwumfour's husband, Peter Ezechukwu.

There is no indication that the murder was politically motivated, but Sayreville's mayor, Victoria Kilpatrick, says she is not running for re-election, citing safety concerns after Dwumfour's death.