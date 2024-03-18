Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault, battery in graphic lawsuit filed by former police colleague

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing shocking sexual assault allegations by a former police colleague who said he demanded oral sex in exchange for his help with a job issue.

The bombshell charges date back to 1993, but they are no less shocking today.

The woman filed the lawsuit containing extremely graphic details, some of which are below, which the city corporation counsel called "outrageous."

Monday morning, Adams announced new funding for electric school buses and had no idea he was about to be hit by a lawsuit from a former colleague that could very well throw him under the bus.

The woman, who worked with Adams when he was a transit cop, filed the suit charging the mayor with sexual assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, gender discrimination, retaliation and sexual harassment.

It stemmed from an incident in 1993, when she said she went to Adams for help with an employment issue because he was president of the Guardians Association, a Black police officers organization.

The lawsuit alleges Adam told the woman he would drive her home, but instead took her to a vacant lot and told her he wanted oral sex in exchange for his help.

"When she refused," the lawsuit charges, "Defendant Adams forcibly pushed Plaintiff's hand onto his erect penis, and then, after she removed her hand, masturbated himself to completion and ejaculated on her."

"The accusation absolutely did not happen. I don't even recall who this person is. I've never recalled even meeting them. I spent my life protecting people," Adams said in Nov. 2023, when the woman initially filed a notice of claim under the special New York Survivors Act signed by the governor in 2022.

The act provided a one-year window for people to bring lawsuits over sexual assaults that may have occurred decades ago. The notice was filed shortly before the one-year window closed, but the detailed charges were filed Monday.

"While we review the complaint, the mayor fully denies these outrageous allegations and the events described here; we expect full vindication in court," said a statement by City Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix.

Megan Goddard, the lawyer for the accuser, who lives in Florida, declined a request for an interview, but said the woman, "knew that filing this lawsuit would cause her significant personal challenges but she did so nevertheless, because she believes sexual abusers must be held to account, no matter who they are. Her fearlessness and quest for justice are as inspiring as they are important."

The woman is seeking a jury trial and is said to want millions of dollars in damages.