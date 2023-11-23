New York City Mayor Eric Adams denies sexual assault accusation filed by former colleague

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while they both worked for the City of New York back in 1993.

In a court filing obtained by CBS New York, the accuser names Adams, who was a member of the NYPD at the time, as a defendant in a lawsuit, along with the NYPD's Transit Bureau and Guardian Association. The lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million.

The mayor spoke with CBS New York's Dave Carlin at the Bowery Mission, telling him "the accusation absolutely did not happen."

"I don't even recall who this person is, I never recall even meeting them," Adams said. "I've spent my life protecting people, I've spent my life giving back, and I'm going to continue to do that. There's a lot going on in the city, and I'm focused on making sure that it's done. But this absolutely never happened, and it's just unfortunate."

Earlier in the day, a City Hall spokesperson released a statement reading, "The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim."

The accusation comes as the deadline for the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims to file civil suits after the statute of limitations passed, expires at midnight.

