Watch CBS News
Local News

Feds give NYC $77 million for electric school buses, Mayor Adams says

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NYC gets $77 million federal grant for electric school buses
NYC gets $77 million federal grant for electric school buses 00:35

NEW YORK - Some New York City students could soon be riding electric school buses

Mayor Eric Adams was at the city's electric bus depot in the Bronx Monday to announce a $77 million federal grant for an electric bus fleet, and chargers. 

"That starts with replacing dirty diesel school buses with clean electric ones, because when students step on board New York City's yellow school buses, they are stepping into the future. And it should be a healthy future," Adams said. 

The mayor said the federal grant will pay for 180 electric school buses. 

The plan is for the city to transition the entire fleet to zero emission vehicles by 2035. 

Jesse Zanger
headshot.png

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 1:42 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.