Feds give NYC $77 million for electric school buses, Mayor Adams says

NEW YORK - Some New York City students could soon be riding electric school buses.

Mayor Eric Adams was at the city's electric bus depot in the Bronx Monday to announce a $77 million federal grant for an electric bus fleet, and chargers.

"That starts with replacing dirty diesel school buses with clean electric ones, because when students step on board New York City's yellow school buses, they are stepping into the future. And it should be a healthy future," Adams said.

The mayor said the federal grant will pay for 180 electric school buses.

The plan is for the city to transition the entire fleet to zero emission vehicles by 2035.