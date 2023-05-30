Bear caught on camera wandering through Englewood, New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A bear sighting in Englewood has residents on high alert, and police are warning people to be on the lookout.

It was seen on video near Cape May Street and Adele Court, wandering through yards, across driveways and through a basketball court.

"I feel kind of bad for it. It looks like he's looking for some food. He looks like he's looking for his mom. He just seems lost," Englewood resident Adam Pickman said.

"There's a lot of kids in the neighborhood, a lot of walkers, a lot of people just walking up the hill, families. You just have to be careful," Englewood resident Eric Gul said.

Residents say police told them there's not much they can do unless the bear attacks someone or damages property.